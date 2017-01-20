Here's what I know: Trump time, Copley arrival, and Keaton genius

Jan 20, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; President Donald Trump speaks with former President Barack Obama during the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol. Mandatory Credit: Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: Saul Loeb, Custom)

Quick question. Can the weather make up its mind sometime soon? Everybody and their sister are getting sick, and I blame the temperature carousel. One day it's 60. The next day starts out around 35 degrees. Madness. Speaking of madness, how about Donald Trump officially being sworn in as the President of the United States? It's not a drill, starts now, could be bad, but ready or not it's happening now. I'll start off this week's express dose with a few words of advice for the new POTUS.

No Twitter for Trump

Donald, do yourself and everyone on the planet a favor and stay off Twitter. No insta-google-tweet-face for you sir. Leave it to nobodies like me to express their minute to minute thoughts and react to criticism. You have access to nuclear codes, so there's no reason to respond to Meryl Streep's Golden Globe rant. Instead of talking tough on social media, talk tough for our country because you run it now. (Takes large pull of a strong IPA beer.)

Copley For The Blues

Will this turn into compliance for the struggling St. Louis Blues? Can a 25-year-old rookie from the AHL put a little antibiotic ointment on the team's terrible goaltending situation? He sure can't hurt. The Blues rank last in the NHL in save percentage. Jake Allen and Carter Hutton took turns getting pounded by the Washington Capitals Thursday night in an embarrassing loss to former friend T.J. Oshie and company. While it's not the only problem, goaltending is the most glaring hole on this team.

While I had some fun with a Moose revival, Copley is a talented worthy option. In 18 games with the Chicago Wolves, Copley has a 2.32 goals against average and a .920 save percentage. Forget Hutton on Saturday in Winnipeg. Start Copley. How much worse can it get? When the Blues traded Oshie to Washington, it was Copley and not Troy Brouwer I was really excited about.

Keaton Genius Back in Play

With the new film "The Founder" in theaters, movie fans once again get to realize the genius of Keaton. After years of low activity, Keaton came back with a vengeance in "Birdman" and "Spotlight". Playing the conniving Ray Kroc allows Keaton to tap into his comedic and dramatic skills as an actor. He doesn't rely on any prosthetics to play his character and is a real talent. Remember, the guy built his career on great comedies like "Beetlejuice", "Gung-Ho", and "Mr. Mom" before Batman took over his identity. He has real chops and makes Ray initially likable and later hard to take your eyes away from. Go see "The Founder".

This Week in Traffic Stupidity

Here's what I hate about motorists. When you are trying to make a turn, and seem set on executing, but the car coming the opposite way to wants to speed up to make it "close". Why? The other person really doesn't want to get into a terrible wreck, do they? That would be bad for all parties as well as other drivers. I hate it. Drive normal, and let the flow of traffic continue. There's no reason to speed up for no reason. The best offense behind a wheel is a good defense due to the idiotic minds behind the wheel.

Don't forget about your grandparents

With my last living grandparent in the hospital, I must remind all to call or think of their grandparents. They nag. They ask too many questions. They give you recycled advice. However, they are the epitome of love and care. All they want is the best for you, and a few minutes of your time goes a long way. The same goes for parents. If there is a spat or dispute, clear it up. When they are gone, there will be no time for future conversations when each side learns something new. I wish I had my other four grandparents around. They could teach me a few things.

A few words of advice to new gym members

Keep moving. I don't mind seeing new faces in the gym. The more health this country finds, the better off it will be tomorrow. With a little more cardio, the world could be a better place. Just keep moving. Don't stand still for minutes in front of a machine in a crowded gym. Follow the rules and the unwritten rules. If not, get out.

Song of the Week: "Way Down Low" by Kaleo, which was used in the new LOGAN trailer. Speaking of which...

Logan: Possibly the best Wolverine flick

The red band trailer(which I can't post here but is on my facebook page) showed a real possibility for a Wolverine stand alone film to be great. After the bad Wolverine: Origins and only okay The Wolverine, the fans of this Marvel character deserve a grand finale. Hugh Jackman has said this is it, and I believe him. The story of old man Logan is a perfect cap to seal on top of this run that has stretched out over 17 years and seven movies. This will be the eighth and final one. The tone of this flick is grittier and based in a more realistic world. No X-Men. Just Professor X, Logan, and a young girl who shares many of the same strengths as him. They are on the run from bad people. Logan can't heal as well as he used to, and things get rough. There's a soulful touch in play here that I like.

The final stream of consciousness(reading time, 2 minutes and 30 seconds)

95 percent of remakes stink. White Men Can't Jump didn't need to be touched. If they go after Bull Durham, someone will be hurt.

Using Johnny Cash's "Hurt" in a trailer is golden. Using it anywhere is actually quite good.

One advantage of having a 5 a.m. radio show: Getting the first word and hearing it repeated throughout the day.

A good steak can't just cure a night. It can cure a weekend.

The Blues have a 50 percent chance of making the playoffs. There's a 75 percent chance Kevin Shattenkirk plays in a different city by April.

Thanks for reading and have a good weekend. Have a comment. Let's talk @buffa82 on Twitter.

KSDK