KidSmart, American Family Insurance and 5 On Your Side team up to stuff the truck of school supplies

Where: Ballpark Village

When: April 4th, 12pm - 10pm

Did you know that there are more than 90,000 students in St. Louis who cannot afford basic school supplies like pencils, paper and crayons? Come help us Stuff the Truck of school supplies on April 4th at Ballpark Village.



From 12pm-10pm stop by the event to donate school supplies and hit our goal of filling up the donation truck parked at Ballpark Village. Not only will you have a positive impact on the education of thousands of local students in need, but all donors will be entered in to win A Dream Getaway to Branson courtesy of KidSmart and American Family Insurance.



KidsSmart’s Mission is to ensure that children and their classrooms in the Greater Metropolitan Saint Louis Area have the basic tools for learning by transferring, at no cost, the community’s surplus supplies and merchandise into the hands of teachers for school children in need.



• The truck is called: KidSmart On the Go! Truck. It is a new program launched in 2016 that allows KidSmart to deliver $15k-$25k in free school supplies to a local school every week

• The top 5 supplies are: pencil, papers, marker, glue, and crayons



• KidSmart Mission is: “Empowering children to succeed in school by providing free essential tools for learning.”



• KidSmart has a text to give option. Text “Give” to (314) 207-2448.





To make a donation now go to: http://www.kidsmartstl.org/donate/

