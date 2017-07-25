11-time All-American is swimming to raise awareness for disease he's fighting

John Trabue was once one of the best swimmers in the country, an 11-time All-American at Clarion University.

He has a successful business and a beautiful family. But now, Traube also is dealing with a type of cancer that almost always wins, stage IV glioblastoma.

Instead of giving in, John is going back to his roots: swimming. He is creating awareness and raising money by swimming with a program called Swim Across America. John and his team will each swim 2.4 miles at a lake in Innsbruck in August.

If you would like to contribute to John's swim or directly to Swim Across America, click here.

With the help of editor Bill Bennett, Frank Cusumano gives you this inspiring story.

