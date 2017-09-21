4-0 Highland ready for rivalry game with Triad

Bulldog players line up for play at practice (Photo: KSDK)

There's a different air about this week for the Highland Bulldogs football team; it's Rivalry Week with longtime foe Triad, and both teams come into the game at four-and-oh.

Highland is led by quarterback Garrett Marti and his 14 touchdown passes against only one interception. The Bulldogs are averaging over 50 points a game.

Coach Jim Warnecke knows all about the rivalry after seven years as coach and also playing for Highland. He says talking about it it gives him goose bumps.

Here's Five On Your Side's Frank Cusumano's report.

