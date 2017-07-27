A financial planner who skis barefoot

Eric Friedle does amazing things. It’s tough enough to actually water ski, just imagine doing it without the skis.

Yes, just your feet in the water traveling nearly 50 miles per hour.

Friedle is one of the best in the area and was once a National Champion. He is on his way to try and win another next week in Florida.

Frank Cusumano got in the boat and captured the essence of the sport.

