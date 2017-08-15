Austin Hindman has big dreams for his next four years

Hindman competing in one of several races throughout his high school career at Lafayette High School. Photo from: Austin Hindman's Twitter. (Photo: Custom)

Every runner has “their” shoe and Austin Hindman has come a long way from his Saucony wearing days as a freshman at Lafayette High School.

“It’s crazy," said Hindman who graduated this spring. "Going into high school it’s all things that I never would have thought.”

Hindman indeed leaves a legacy. He’s a 9-time individual state champion and was a part of three team state titles.

“The other day he came to practice, and so I kind of did a quick little introduction, and I had to sit there and think of how many state championships he won," said Lafayette boys cross country coach Sean O'Connor. "After like seven or eight, I was like, 'Holy crud this is a lot,'" added O'Connor. He laughed and said, "This is just ridiculous.”

He’s the second Lafayette runner to go under nine minutes in the 3200 and is just the eighth runner in the history of the state of Missouri to break nine. His time of 8 minutes and 43.4 seconds shattered the previous state record set by:

“He ran faster two-mile times than Matt Tegenkamp," said O'Connor. "Who was I think a three-time Olympian and a former two-mile American record holder out of Lee's Summit. So you start to see some of those accolades and against some of these other guys who are Olympians and you're like, 'That's pretty amazing."

“You kind of have to remind yourself to step back and take it all in," said Lafayette boys track and field coach Matt Warren. "Especially at the state track meet. Watching what he accomplished. This is a once in a career thing that we were witnessing."

Hindman’s 1600 meter time of 4 minutes and 9.9 seconds at this year’s Class 5 state meet was the fastest time in Missouri this spring, but what put him in the record books was his time of 4:03 at the Dream Mile in Boston. He became the fastest high-school miler in state history.

“I’m really just grateful to have come into such a great team, and a great school, and to of had the coaches that I did," said Hindman. Having those great people beside me, pushing me, supporting me, I think that is a massive reason for why I have had the success that I’ve had.”

However, it's just the tip of the iceberg for the 18-year-old who competed in his first triathlon at the age of 5. His father Jeff used to compete in IRONMAN races and it sparked Hindman's curiosity.

“I mean my Dad’s been such a big influence on me coming up in sport and I would always watch him when I was young," said Hindman. "I wanted to be just like my Dad. Racing at all these big races."

Hindman leaves for Mizzou Aug. 13 where he will run cross country and track for the Tigers, but he’s also going to continue to compete in triathlons when he’s not in season for Team USA. The reason? He has big dreams for his next four years.

“I want to make 2020 for triathlon and that’s what I’m shooting for," said Hindman. "That will be my junior year of college. We’ll see what happens. I’m going to give it everything I have.”

...And if anyone can make Tokyo a reality, it’s Austin Hindman.

“Whatever moment you’re in, that feels like the biggest moment right?", said Warren. "But for him I think the best is yet to come. I mean he has college running, where I think he’s going to do great, and it’s going to be cool to watch him on TV at the Olympics. I think the possibility is really there. I mean we’ve had kids that have come through here that have gone on to compete in college, but there’s something special about him."

