AZ Cardinals president sends private jet after Kurt Warner's family gets stranded at airport

Stranded at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago due to a weather delay, Kurt Warner's family received a first-class upgrade to a private jet so they could get to Warner’s Hall of Fame festivities in Canton, Ohio. Warner, the Super Bowl-winning former MVP, will be inducted into the Hall on Saturday.

The travel upgrade came courtesy of Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill, who sent the private jet to Chicago to pick up Warner’s traveling party of 13.

Ok, not much 4 name dropping but @united help a HOFer out - kids stuck at O'Hare & u have 1 flight to Clev so they can make it to our party? — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 3, 2017

Warner, who most memorably played for the Cardinals and St. Louis Rams in his HOF career, had a party scheduled for Thursday night and tweeted at United Airlines to “help a HOFer out” since there was only one flight to Cleveland that would allow his family to arrive on time.

Bidwill to the rescue. Thanks to the last-minute pick-up, Warner’s family made it just in time.

