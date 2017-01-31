Barbashev to make home debut tonight

Ivan Barbashev of the St. Louis Blues poses for a portrait during the 2014 NHL Draft at the Wells Fargo Center on June 28, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS -- Ivan Barbashev got a text from Chicago Wolves coach Craig Berube last week and didn't know what to make of it.

"I got a text message from my coach and he said, 'Good luck,'" Barbashev said. "I didn't understand it. It was like weird. And then 'Doc' called me and said I was going up and I was kind of pumped about that."

Up, as in going to the NHL, going to play with the Blues.

"I was really excited," Barbashev said.



Barbashev, the Blues' second round pick (33rd overall) in 2014, made his NHL debut in the Blues' 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild last Thursday. He was sent back down to the Wolves, played Saturday at Cleveland and was recalled again and will make his home debut when the Blues (24-20-5) host the Winnipeg Jets (23-25-4) at 7 p.m. today.

"I was really nervous before the game (Thursday)," Barbashev said. "I couldn't sleep before the game; I don't know why. I was a little nervous, but after the first shift, I just started playing my game and I think our line played hard. I'm playing in the spot of (Kyle) Brodziak and I have to play hard and I have to play smart on that line. I think I did good.

"I'm really excited to be back in St. Louis to play my first game here in front of our fans. It's just going to be fun."

Barbashev has 19 goals and 18 assists in 45 games with the Wolves this season, a far cry from last season when he had just 10 goals and 18 assists in 65 games playing primarily on a fourth line for then-coach John Anderson.

Under Berube, it's been more of a primary role.

"I've been getting more ice time, that's for sure," Barbashev said. "New coach, and I've been playing on the power play, which is good. I think this season has been very good so far and I'm really excited about it.

"I know how to play on the fourth line. It's just a simple game. I played with 'Uppy and 'Revo' last game. They talked to be last game just to be smart on their blue line and get the puck deep and go play physical, hard and smart."

The expectations for Barbashev, who will play with Scottie Upshall and Nail Yakupov tonight, won't be too great. Coach Ken Hitchcock wants him to just play his game and get acclimated with the NHL.

"He's a young player and he's had a great year with the Wolves," Hitchcock said. "It's a little bit rich to ask him to score the points with us that he does down there because where he plays down there. He's got equal size to the people. He doesn't have that here. He's a net-front guy, a down-low guy in the American Hockey League. That's unrealistic to think that's going to happen at this level on a consistent basis just based on size. But we love what he brings to the team, he brings a savvy type of game, he brings a competitive game on the boards, he stays on the puck, there's a lot of young guys in the league now playing.

"This is really a reward for a guy that spent two summers here in St. Louis, worked his tail off, really came from being a fourth-line player last year to a third-line player in the American Hockey League and he earned the right to come up, and we've got some nice choices here. Him, (Wade) Megan, (Kenny) Agostino, these three guys have had great years offensively and I'd say over the next little while until we find out how long 'Brodzy' is out, all three guys might get a look here."

WIth Brodziak shelved with a foot injury sustained at Pittsburgh on Jan. 24, Barbashev could really make a case for his first NHL duty that could be a lasting impression in the long run.

"I'm really excited I got called up and it's just a big opportunity for me," Barbashev said. "It's a good experience for me to learn some stuff from those guys."



