For minor league nicknames, quirkiness sells

JACKSONVILLE, FL - JACKSONVILLE -- Stacy Amparan stood against the wall on the bustling concourse at Bragan Field/The Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, home of the city’s minor league baseball team, and summed up her feelings about the team’s name change this season.

“I wouldn’t have come if they were still the Jacksonville Suns. Boring,” Amparan said. “I come for the Jumbo Shrimp. They hit the nail on the head with that name. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.”

It is that sentiment that has driven minor league clubs throughout the USA to change their names and rebrand to add local flavor and pizazz. It creates an allegiance, and fans flock to the team.

“It gave us an opportunity to grow a fan base that might not have been to the ballpark the last five years,” said Harold Craw, the general manager of the Jumbo Shrimp. “Some people who hadn’t been here before wanted to come see what all the ruckus was about, all the craziness of this new name. What is this new team? What are they doing?”

The Shrimp are selling merchandise in 50 states and seven countries, Craw said. Their colors are red, white and blue to reflect Jacksonville as home to the naval air station at Mayport.

Here is some background on other name changes in minor league baseball:

Hartford Yard Goats

Class AA Eastern League, Hartford, Conn.

According to the team, the name was submitted by Anthony Castora, who won lifetime season tickets.

The Yard Goat is a workhorse locomotive moving and shuffling cars from track to track in the rail yard keeping things in order. Hartford was a rail town, said Jason Klein of marketing company Brandiose, and the name fit like a glove.

“Citizens of Hartford identified themselves as small, bold, resilient, quarrelsome, feisty and we said, ‘That’s what a goat is,’ ” Klein said.

Binghamton Rumble Ponies

Eastern League, Binghamton, N.Y.

The team changed from the Mets to Rumble Ponies for the 2017 season. The city is the carousel capital of the world, Klein said.

“Binghamton is a gritty, blue-collar town, so they are ready to rumble,” he said.

Hillsboro Hops

Class A short season Northwest League, Hillsboro, Ore.

Hillsboro spokesman K.L. Wombacher said Hops was chosen because Hillsboro has an agricultural history. Oregon is the second-largest producer of hops in the country, and the Portland area has been known as a craft beer mecca dating to the mid-1980s. You can figure in some baseball lingo, too: short hop, crow hop.

Richmond Flying Squirrels

Eastern League, Richmond, Va.

Klein said the story goes that King James of England told his subjects in Virginia colonies, “I have never seen a squirrel that flies, and I want you to bring it back to the Royal Zoo.”

An identity was built around Flying Squirrels, and though the team has an aging stadium, Richmond was No. 2 in attendance in the Eastern League in 2016.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs

Class AAA International League, Allentown, Pa.

Pig iron is the raw material to make steel, and the Brandiose marketing team flipped it to Iron Pigs. Most of the steel that built America came from Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania.

El Paso Chihuahuas

Class AAA Pacific Coast League, El Paso

The Chihuahuas, said Klein, have broken the all-time merchandise record for a minor league sports team.

“It is the hottest logo in the minor leagues,” he said.

El Paso is in the Chihuahuan Desert. The natives consider themselves an underdog community that is feisty and fiercely loyal. The team also needed a name that was bilingual.

