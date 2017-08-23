O'FALLON, MO. - The River City Rascals have announced that the City of O’Fallon and CarShield Field have been awarded the 2018 Frontier League All-Star Game.

This will be the first time in 13 years the Rascals have hosted the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. The announcement was made by former St. Louis Cardinals legend Jim Edmonds at the STL Legends Game this past Saturday.



The All-Star Game festivities will take place over two days at CarShield Field, July 10th - 11th. Tuesday, July 10th will feature a home run derby, while Wednesday July 11th will be the actual All-Star Game. Executives, fans, coaches and best performing players from 12 different teams stretching from Pennsylvania to Missouri and from Kentucky to Northern Michigan will be traveling to O’Fallon for this premier event.



Rascals President Dan Dial worked closely with the City of O’Fallon to bring this exciting event back to the community. “It’s an honor to be awarded the 2018 Frontier League All-Star Game. We have put so much effort into revitalizing our facility in the past few years and league officials took notice of that. The City of O’Fallon has been very supportive of our efforts and we will partner to make this the most entertaining and star-studded All-Star week in history,” said Dial.



“We’re incredibly excited to host 2018 Frontier League All Star Game here in O’Fallon,” said Mayor Bill Hennessy. “And the timing for this event is perfect as we’ll be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the River City Rascals and our own CarShield Field. CarShield Field and the Rascals are part of what makes O’Fallon such a great City to call home, and we can’t wait to show the Frontier League’s best all that our City has to offer!”



Ticket information and additional activities surrounding the All-Star Game will be announced in the coming months. Season Ticket Memberships for the 2018 River City Rascals season are on sale now. Fans who purchase a membership by October 15 will receive complimentary tickets to the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. Season tickets can be purchased by calling (636) 240-2287, or by going online at www.rivercityrascals.com.



Commissioner of the Frontier League, Bill Lee remarked "we are very excited to bring the 2018 Frontier League All-Star Game back to O'Fallon and CarShield Field. The commitment of the City, the addition of the artificial turf and the strong front office staff of the Rascals have all made this possible. We look forward to a wonderful time for the League's showcase event." The Frontier League is currently in its 25th season and is the longest continuously running Independent League in the country. The Frontier League annually advances the most players to MLB organizations of any of the independent leagues; 32 former Frontier League players have played in the Major Leagues.



River City Rascals