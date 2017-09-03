Rascals bid farewell to players in regular season finale

The River City Rascals (50-46) were defeated in the final game of the 2017 campaign, 2-0, against the Southern Illinois Miners (39-57) Sunday evening at CarShield Field.

Rascals veteran Nick Kennedy got the start and it marked his final appearance as a member of the River City Rascals due to the age limit. Kennedy’s appearance was his 255th of his career and he leaves the Frontier League as the all-time record holder in appearances.

In the outing, Kennedy tossed 2.2 innings and allowed one run on four hits and induced a Kennedy-like double play ball in the top of the first inning.

Kennedy was pulled after a solid defensive play in the top of the third inning and — along with fourth-year catcher Josh Ludy — exited the playing field in front of 2,207 fans at CarShield field for the final time in their Rascals career.

Kennedy has been with the Rascals since the 2012 season and was a Frontier League All-Star in 2013. His batterymate Josh Ludy joined the Rascals in 2014 and leaves the Rascals with 352 hits and ranks second all-time in Rascals history with 42 home runs.

Johnny Morales (2013-17) and Josh Silver (2015-17) also played in a Rascals uniform for the final time in their career and leave O’Fallon with multiple accomplishments.

Morales is the Rascals all-time leader in games played with 389 and Josh Silver finished third in the Frontier League in batting average in 2016 at .352.

Despite not scoring, the fifth-year shortstop helped spark the Rascals best possible opportunity to score and it occurred in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Morales put together a good at-bat against the Miners starter, Austin Dubsky, and it resulted in a walk. Jurgella also walked to give the Rascals the potential go-ahead run at the plate but Dubsky buckled down and tallied back-to-back strikeouts to get himself one out away from getting out of the jam.

Dubsky also had a no-hitter going at the time and it was nearly broken by slugger Josh Silver. Down in the count 0-1, Silver launched a ball into deep left field but came up inches short as the Miners left fielder made the catch on the wall.

One inning later, the no-hitter was broken up by Clint Freeman with a leadoff single. However, the Rascals failed to score and the Miners used a pair of late inning relievers to secure the Miners shutout.

The defeat gave the Rascals their 46th loss, but did finish over .500 for the fifth year in a row and recorded one more win than their 2016 campaign.

Stay tuned to http://www.rivercityrascals.com/home/ for a season in review and upcoming events with the River City Rascals.

River City Rascals