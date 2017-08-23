Rascals split twin bill with Florence

The River City Rascals (46-41) powered their way to a 10-5 victory in game one of the doubleheader but couldn’t carry it over to the latter half and split the twin bill with the Florence Freedom (55-32) Wednesday night at UC Health Stadium in Florence, Kentucky. The final score in game two was 8-4 in favor of Florence.

Game One

Josh Ludy led the way with three hits and three RBIs as the Rascals tallied 10 runs on 14 hits to snap a three-game losing streak and take the series opener against the western division leader.

The Rascals got the bats going in their first opportunity as Brandon Thomas notched a leadoff single to begin a stretch of five straight baserunners.

Freedom right-hander Cody Gray issued a walk to Johnny Morales to give the Rascals their first runner in scoring position and that run would cross the plate one batter later when Ludy drove Thomas in with an RBI single.

Mike Jurgella kept the offensive stanza going with a three-run home run, his eleventh of the year, to give the Rascals a 4-0 lead. Jason Merjano added a single but a flyout and a strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out double play ended the frame.

Rascals southpaw Lucas Laster carried that momentum onto the mound in the bottom of the first and despite allowing a leadoff single, Laster faced the minimum due to an inning ending double play ball.

Thomas extended the Rascals lead to 5-0 with a one-out RBI single and then Josh Ludy highlighted his night with a two-run round tripper to put him two home runs away from placing second on the all-time Rascals home run leaderboard.

Ludy’s home run made it 7-0 in the top of the second inning and it would end up being the largest lead the Rascals held throughout the night.

The opponent began to chip away at the lead in their next opportunity and cut the deficit to 7-2 after two full innings of play.

Florence struck again in the next two frames and got themselves within three runs, 8-5, before the Rascals went to the bullpen and a pair of relievers shut the door.

Laster took a no-decision and allowed five runs, earned, on five hits and struck out two.

Rascals Right-hander Matt Chavarria escaped a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the fifth to keep the Rascals lead at three runs and then took a much easier route in the bottom of the sixth with a quick 1-2-3 inning to help earn himself a victory, his fourth of the year.

The Rascals offense added their final two runs in the top of the tenth via a trio of doubles, including RBI doubles from Clint Freeman and Paul Kronenfeld.

Cody Mincey secured the victory with a scoreless seventh and snapped the Rascals three game losing streak.

Game Two

After pounding out 14 hits in game one, three shy of their season high, the Rascals were held hitless through the first four innings.

However, the opponent’s offense was the complete opposite and held an 8-0 lead after the first three innings.

Reese Gregory was the Rascals game two starter and lasted just two innings, allowing six runs, all earned, on six hits and struck out one.

Manager Steve Brook had a bullpen night after that and Raymore, Missouri, native Storm Rynard was the first through the gates.

Rynard was unable to slow down the opponent and allowed a pair of runs on three hits, a hit-by-pitch and a walk to drop his team into an 8-0 deficit.

He did throw a scoreless fourth and University of Missouri product Tyler Hunt was solid through the final two frames and held the opponent scoreless with a strikeout.

Josh Silver broke up a no-hit bid with two outs in the top of the fifth inning and slugger Braxton Martinez put a stop to the shutout with his team leading 14th home run of the year.

Paul Kronenfeld also homered, a three-run shot in the top of the seventh to cut the deficit in half, 8-4.

Vocca earned the win, his ninth of the year and allowed four runs, earned, on six hits, and struck out four in a complete-game.

Despite the game two loss, the Rascals still have the opportunity to win the series and can do that Thursday night with southpaw Dan Ludwig on the mound.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

River City Rascals