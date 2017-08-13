Timely hitting, solid pitchiing leads to Rascals Victory

The River City Rascals (43-37) struck for four runs in the top of the eighth inning to break open a pitcher’s duel and win the series over the Normal CornBelters (37-40) Sunday evening at the Corn Crib.

The 5-1 win gives the Rascals their second straight series win on the road and fourth win in their past six games making them 30-12 when scoring at least five runs.

Brandon Thomas opened up the game with his team leading 44th walk of the year and the Rascals went to small ball right away and Johnny Morales executed a sacrifice bunt to get Thomas into scoring position against the Belters southpaw Matt Portland.

However, Thomas tried to steal third and was thrown out for just the fifth time all season in 43 stolen base attempts and Josh Ludy grounded out to end the threat.

Ludy responded well against Portland the rest of the night and went on to tally a season high four RBI.

The three-time Frontier League All-Star put the Rascals on the board with a fourth inning smash over the right field wall to take a 1-0 lead, his fifth home run of the year.

The game remained that way until the seventh inning and southpaw Lucas Laster cruised through his first six innings in what was the best start of his season.

Laster retired the first six batters he faced and only allowed a pair of runners in scoring position through his first six frames. He stranded the first runner via a double play ball and stranded a fifth inning leadoff double from Justin Fletcher with two of his four strikeouts on the night and a flyout to center field.

“I was somewhat wild over my past few outings so I just wanted to be really efficient tonight and make them swing the bat early,” Laster said. “We got some of the best fielders in the league and I trust them so I wanted to put the ball in their hands tonight and good things happened.”

Following the stretch, Jesus Solorzano beat Laster with a leadoff double but he was able to retire the next two batters and was one out away from keeping the shutout bid alive heading into the eighth.

Belters third baseman Miguel Torres kept the inning alive by drawing a walk and then one pitch later, Diego Cedeno drove a ball into center field that scored Torres from second and ended Laster’s shutout.

Cedeno was the final batter of the night for Laster and Storm Rynard replaced him and got out of the inning to keep the game knotted at one, despite allowing an infield single to load the bases.

Looking to win their second series of the year against Normal, the Rascals retaliated in the eighth inning and back-to-back hits from Paul Kronenfeld and Braxton Martinez gave the Rascals runners at the corners with no outs.

Belters southpaw, Portland, was still in the game and he was in danger of losing his first game of the year and had to face left-handed slugger Clint Freeman, who had homered in the first two games of the series.

Portland and Freeman were even in the count at 1-1 and then Portland lost control and threw a wild pitch to the backstop, allowing Kronenfeld to come into score and take a 2-1 lead.

Following the wild pitch, Freeman beat Portland with a single and then Thomas drew his second walk of the night to load the bases.

With fifth-year shortstop Johnny Morales due up, Belters manager Brooks Carey went to the bullpen and right-hander Anthony Herrera responded well, inducing a groundout to third and Torres came home with it to halt a run from scoring.

The groundout set up an opportunity for Herrera to get out of the jam but Ludy was up to the challenge and took a 2-1 pitch to the wall in center field to notch a bases-clearing double and extend the Rascals lead to 5-1.

“With the bases loaded, I didn’t want to the chance to hit into a double play so I was looking for a pitch up in the zone and I was able to elevate the ball,” Ludy said. “Laster was throwing the ball very well, gave us a great chance to win and I am glad we were able to get some runs there at the end.”

Ludy’s three RBI two bagger gave him four RBI on the night and the Rascals went on to win the game from there as Nick Kennedy and Cody Mincey combined to hold the Belters scoreless for the final two frames and secure the series victory.

Storm Rynard took the win, his first in a Rascals uniform while starting southpaw Lucas Laster was given a no-decision.

In his longest outing of the year, Laster went 6.2 innings and allowed just the one run, earned, in the bottom of the seventh inning on five hits and struck out four.

The Rascals continue their season Tuesday night at home with a quick two game series against the Gateway Grizzlies.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m at CarShield Field.

