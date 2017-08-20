Watch: Juinor League World Series player makes amazing catch

Screengrab from ESPN.com video (Photo: Screengrab from ESPN.com video, Custom)

The Cardinals will play at the site of the Little League World Series on Sunday, but the best of the day may have already happened in the Junior League World Series in Taylor, Michigan.

In a game between Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, and Chinese Taipei, center fielder Jack Regenye went back on a fly ball, gave no heed to the warning track and made one of the best catches you will see at any level.

Check out the video below or click here.

The 13- and 14-year-olds from Chinese Taipei went on to win the game 12-1.

The Cardinals will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The game starts at 6:05 p.m. on ESPN.

