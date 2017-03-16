IU fires Coach Tom Crean, search for new coach begins

Head coach Tom Crean of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts on the sideline against the Wichita State Shockers during the second round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the CenturyLink Center on March 20, 2015 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2015 Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WHAS11) – IU Vice President said in a statement on Thursday, March 16, the school will be making a change to the leadership of the men’s basketball program.

Fred Glass, IU VP and also Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, said they are looking for more consistent and high levels of success.

Glass’ statement said Crean is a good man, great coach and a huge debt of gratitude is owed to him for his positive contributions to Indiana basketball.

Crean has won two Big Ten Titles in five years and was named Big Teen Coach of the Year.

“Tom Crean brought us through one of the most challenging periods in IU basketball history, led his players to many successes in the classroom and on the court and represented our university with class and integrity,” Glass said.

IU’s search for a new men’s basketball coach is starting immediately. Glass said he is in charge of the search and hire.

“While I will not be establishing a formal search committee or advisory committee, I will consult with basketball experts from around the country and throughout the State of Indiana, including many former Indiana University basketball players,” Glass said.

Fred Glass' full statement:

"After deliberative thought and evaluation, including multiple meetings with Tom about the future, I have decided to make a change in the leadership of our men’s basketball program. Tom Crean brought us through one of the most challenging periods in IU basketball history, led his players to many successes in the classroom and on the court and represented our university with class and integrity. While winning two outright Big Ten titles in five years and being named Big Ten Coach of the Year, Tom worked tirelessly to develop great young men and successful teams. However, ultimately, we seek more consistent, high levels of success, and we will not shy away from our expectations. Tom is a good man and a good coach and we owe him a great debt of gratitude for his many positive contributions to Indiana basketball. We wish him well.



The national search for our new coach begins immediately. The Board of Trustees and the President have expressly delegated to me the responsibility and authority for this search and hire. While I will not be establishing a formal search committee or advisory committee, I will consult with basketball experts from around the country and throughout the State of Indiana, including many former Indiana University basketball players. The expectations for Indiana University basketball are to perennially contend for and win multiple Big Ten championships, regularly go deep in the NCAA tournament, and win our next national championship—and more after that. We will identify and recruit a coach who will meet these expectations."



© 2017 WHAS-TV