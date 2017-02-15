Billikens Fall to Dayton, 85-63

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis dropped an 85-63 decision to Dayton Tuesday in Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball action at Chaifetz Arena.

It was the first loss in five games at Chaifetz Arena for SLU, which falls to 9-17 overall and 4-9 in the league. Dayton remains tied for first in the A-10 with a 20-5 record and an 11-2 conference mark.

Davell Roby led the Billikens with 18 points. Zeke Moore contributed a career-high-tying 11 points, while Aaron Hines chipped in nine points. Elliott Welmer scored eight points.

SLU never led in the game and trailed by 24 at halftime. However, the Billikens outscored the Flyers 46-44 in the second half, as Roby scored 14 of his team-high 18 points in the second stanza.

Saint Louis, which was coming off its best shooting night in years in Saturday’s Duquesne game, got off to a slow start shooting just 25 percent from the field in the first half. The Billikens improved to shoot 51.9 percent in the second half and finished with a 38.2 percent mark for the game.

Dayton put three players in double figures, led by Charles Cooke’s 19 points. The Flyers shot better than 50 percent in each half and finished with a 57.1 percent mark from the field.

