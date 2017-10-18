Blues activate Alexander Steen from injured reserve

St. Louis Blues left wing Alexander Steen (20) skates with the puck during a game against the Detroit Red Wings at Scottrade Center. (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues announced they have activated forward Alexander Steen from the injured reserve list and placed Wade Megan on waivers.

33-year-old Steen has been sidelined since suffering a left-hand injury on Sept. 19. He’s appeared in 569 regular season games with the Blues, posting 406 points, including 163 goals and 243 assists.

The Blues play the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday night at the Scottrade Center.

Steen will start on a line with Stastny and Tarasenko. Yeo likes Blais with Schenn and Schwartz. #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) October 18, 2017

