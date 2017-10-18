KSDK
Close

Blues activate Alexander Steen from injured reserve

Ashley Cole , KSDK 11:24 AM. CDT October 18, 2017

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues announced they have activated forward Alexander Steen from the injured reserve list and placed Wade Megan on waivers.

33-year-old Steen has been sidelined since suffering a left-hand injury on Sept. 19. He’s appeared in 569 regular season games with the Blues, posting 406 points, including 163 goals and 243 assists.

The Blues play the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday night at the Scottrade Center.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories