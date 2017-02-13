Blues Allen named NHL's Second Star Of The Week

Dec 20, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) faces the Dallas Stars attack during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Custom)

What a turnaround!



Just a few weeks ago, Blues fans were taking to social media complaining about the play of Blues goaltender Jake Allen. But after some time out of the net, Allen appears to have gotten his game back.

Today, the NHL announced Allen has been named the "Second Star" for the week ending Feb. 12.



Minnesota forward Jason Pomminville and Nashville forward Viktor Arvidsson were named first and third star, respectively.



Photos: Jake Allen





Last week, Allen, 26, went 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, a .967 save percentage and one shutout to propel the Blues to a perfect week and third place (29-22-5, 65 points) in the Central Division. Allen earned his 13th career shutout with 30 saves in a 6-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 7.He followed that performance with 31 saves in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 9, and 28 saves in a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 11.Under new Head Coach Mike Yeo, the Fredericton, N.B., native is 4-1-0 and ranks second overall in save percentage (.953) and third overall in goals-against average (1.40).

