Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues have assigned defenseman Jordan Schmaltz to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves.

23-year-old Schmaltz dressed in nine games with the Blues during this season, posting two assists and four penalty minutes.

Schmaltz is a Wisconsin native who also appeared in 42 regular season games with the Wolves this season and racked up three goals and 22 assists, and 22 penalty minutes. He was drafted by the Blues in the first round of the 2012 NHL draft.

He’ll join the Wolves for their second game in the first-round series against the Charlotte Checkers.

© 2017 KSDK-TV