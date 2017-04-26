KSDK
Blues cancel Wednesday's Plaza Party due to weather

Ashley Cole , KSDK 12:55 PM. CDT April 26, 2017

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues kick off their series against the Nashville Predators Wednesday night. Due to inclement weather, the Plaza Party hosted by FOX Sports Midwest has been canceled. Doors at the Scottrade Center open at 5:30 p.m. game time is slated for 7 p.m.

