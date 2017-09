Dec 19, 2016; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robby Fabbri (15) skates with the puck during the third period against the Edmonton Oilers at Scottrade Center. The Oilers won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Billy Hurst, Billy Hurst)

The Blues got some bad news on Wednesday, Jeremy Rutherford reported that Robby Fabbri will miss the entire hockey season.





BREAKING: #stlblues announce Fabbri will miss the entire 2017-18 season. — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) September 27, 2017

Fabbri injured his surgically repaired left knee earlier in the preseason. He originally tore ligaments in his knee back in February and only played in 51 games last season.

