Blues remain stingy when allowing others to score

Mar 27, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) makes a glove save against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Jeff Curry)

The Blues have gone 11-1-1 in the past 13 games, and in that stretch, they're No. 1 in the NHL in goals allowed per game at 1.46 goals per game.

Allen and Carter Hutton have been huge factors with their play in goal, but the fact the Blues have stiffened up defensively as a five-man unit brings back memories of yesteryear when they were among the league leaders.

"That's been our whole turnaround really with our season," Bouwmeester said. "Earlier, we were giving up way too much. You don't want to keep looking back in the past, but we've always been a team that's been pretty good at not giving up a lot. Maybe not scoring a lot, but we've been real comfortable playing real close games and those sort of things. I think that's kind of the mentality we've got back to. The 2-1, 3-2, those sort of games. Those are the games you're going to see down the stretch and in the playoffs. We're doing a good job with it, our goalies are playing great and obviously that's a big part of it."

Yeo said he likes what he's seen, but doesn't want the Blues to deviate from that mantra going against the last-place Avalanche.



"That's a big factor. We'll get tested with that tonight," Yeo said. "The last time we were in here (a 4-2 win on March 21), I would put more of it on goaltending than our team play. That game, I thought we gave their skill a real chance to be effective and we have to do a better job of that tonight with out 1-on-1 play, in our play with the puck, in our checking game to prevent them from building speed through the neutral zone and if we do that, then we give ourselves a good chance."

