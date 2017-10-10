Blues sign 5-year affiliation agreement with San Antonio Rampage

(Photo by Darren Abate/Getty Images) (Photo: Darren Abate, 2004 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues announced they have signed a five-year affiliation agreement with the American Hockey League’s San Antonio Rampage. The Blues are sharing select players with San Antonio this season, including Sammy Blais, Klim Kostin, Adam Musil, Chris Butler, Jordan Schmaltz and Ville Husso.

The official affiliation agreement will begin with the 2018-19 season.

"We are excited to partner with San Antonio for the next five seasons," said Armstrong. "With this agreement, the Blues will control all of the hockey operations for the Rampage, enabling us to develop our prospects with the same philosophies we use at the NHL level."

The Rampage joined the AHL in 2002-03 and play out of the Pacific Division.

