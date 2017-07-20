Blues sign Parayko to 5-year, $27.5 million contract

Photo: St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS - The wait is over for Blues defenseman Colton Parayko.

Just minutes before the team and Parayko were headed to arbitration, the sides came to a resolution on a new deal after announcing the signing of a five-year, $27.5 million contract for the restricted free agent ($5.5 million AAV).

The contract will take Parayko, 24, through the 2021-22 season when he can become an unrestricted free agent.

With Parayko filed arbitration, teams were no longer allowed to submit offer sheets for him, and a hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday morning in Toronto.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the Blues offered a two-year, $7 million contract ($3.4 million next season and $3.6 million in 2018-19) for the arbitration hearing; Parayko's camp reportedly countered with a one-year offer at $4.85 million.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said he earlier in the summer he was always committed to signing Parayko and that it was a priority to keep the 2012 third-round pick around in a Blues uniform.

Parayko has played two seasons in the NHL with the Blues and is coming off a four-goal, 31-assist season in 81 games and established himself with fellow blue liner Joel Edmundson as a solid, reliable duo. Parayko averaged 21:12 in ice time last season.

Parayko's AAV makes him the second-highest paid defenseman on the team, behind captain Alex Pietrangelo, who has three years remaining on his contract with an AAV of $6.5 million.

Parayko had nine goals and 24 assists in 79 games as a rookie after playing college hockey at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and a short 17-game stint with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League; he made the All-Rookie Team in 2015-16.

Parayko's season last year was overloaded; he played for Team North America at the World Cup of Hockey prior to his NHL season and represented Canada at the IIHF World Championship after the Blues were eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Nashville Predators.

