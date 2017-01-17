Blues staying with hot hand Hutton in goal

St. Louis Blues goalie Carter Hutton (40) makes a save in the third period of the game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Blues won in overtime 2-1. (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Custom)

ST. LOUIS -- The Blues riding the hot hand, and that means Carter Hutton will get a third straight start when the Blues return to Scottrade Center for a quick two-game homestand beginning today against the Ottawa Senators.

Hutton, who has won four straight starts and is 4-0-2 in his last six starts (he's played in eight of the past 10 games) including back-to-back wins over the weekend in wins over San Jose (4-0) and Anaheim (2-1 in overtime), has stopped 45 of the past 46 shots.

"Personally my game, I feel like I've stood by myself the whole time," said Hutton, who is 6-5-2 on the season with a 2.53 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. "I don't think it's been as bad as it seems. ... I feel like I've been pretty confident. I stick by in what I've said (about) myself. At the same time, in this team I think in this dressing room have a lot of confidence in whoever's in net To be a successful team you have to have two goalies that play and for us we're just trying to get points now. Whether it's him or I playing, it doesn't matter, we're a team and we're going to stick in this together."

Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said Hutton deserves the net right now.

"He gives you a chance to win," Hitchcock said. "Your goaltending, especially on the road, has to make saves early, he did it in both games, especially the game in San Jose. The first five minutes they were on top of us pretty hard. He made three big saves, gave us a chance to engage in the game and we took it from there. When your goalie's giving you a chance to win and he's making saves early in the game, I think your whole team gets invigorated. It's a good sign for us."

That means Jake Allen, who has been pulled in his past two starts and three of the past five (one due to precaution because of injury), will continue to refocus and get his game back while working with goalie coach Jim Corsi.

"From a coaching standpoint, the big picture means 10:30 tonight," Hitchcock said jokingly. "Right now, whoever we feel is giving us a chance to win, we're going with. And when that runs dry, we'll go the other direction. Right now, 'Hutts' has played well, he's earned the right to keep playing and we'll continue to play him as long as he continues to play well. If we feel we need to go another direction, we'll go that way. Right now, in the second half of the season, this is about getting points and getting wins.

"Tryout time is over. He's the guy that got two wins and we want to keep going with him and if he plays really well tonight then we'll look at that again. The time for giving a chance to people is over. You've got to earn your right to play and no matter where you were at the start of the year, no matter what your positioning was you have to earn the right to keep playing. Huts has earned that right to keep playing so we'll go with him. Jake is going to get his chance too and we hope he takes advantage of this off time. He's worked really hard with Jimmy in the technical aspects but then you just have to get in the net and start competing after a while."

But make no mistake, when the goalie makes saves, especially early on, it resonates throughout the team.

"He's seeing that the team needs it right now," Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said of Hutton. "In my mind, he's been playing well all year. The wins and losses may not indicate that, but he's been playing really solid for us. It's just been good to see him get rewarded now with the last couple games because he's made some big saves for us, he's had to come in a lot of tough games when we're down by a few goals and relieve Jake, but he's had a positive mindset every time he's come in and I think that's infectious in the team as well when we see a guy come in upbeat in the situation that we've been in the last couple weeks has been refreshing for us. More than anything, he's been working really hard and I think that's even better."

It's becoming a similar situation to what the Blues had with Allen and Brian Elliott the past couple seasons.

"We all know in here what it's like to have that sort of competition in the locker room," Shattenkirk said. "I think it's healthy for a team and I think those two guys don't hold anything against each other and we don't hold Jake accountable for really anything. He's someone we have total confidence in and we let him deal with it as he likes to. But for Carter to be playing well right now, it's a good push for him, it's a good way to kick him in the butt and get him going and I think that's something we've had here the last couple years with our goalies. That's what's made it so successful; it's such a big part of our team. It's what we've had throughout our lineup. Guys coming in and when you get taken out of the lineup, it might be a while before you get a chance to play again. That's good for any team in my mind."



