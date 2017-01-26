Brodziak to IR with right foot injury, Barbashev recalled

Nov 3, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; St. Louis Blues center Kyle Brodziak (28) skates against the Dallas Stars during the game at the American Airlines Center. The Stars beat the Blues 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Custom)

The Blues placed fourth-line center Kyle Brodziak on injured-reserve on Thursday with what the team called a right foot injury.

Brodziak is expected to miss a minimum of five week and be reevaluated at that time, which would put his timeline for reevaluation around March 2; he would miss 14 games.

Brodziak has six goals and four assists in 47 games and is a main cog on the Blues' penalty kill, which is tied for seventh in the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 83.6 percent.

The Blues have recalled center Ivan Barbashev from its American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, a second-round pick (33rd overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft and he could make his NHL debut today when the Blues play the Minnesota Wild.

Barbashev (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) is second on the Wolves this season with 37 points on 19 goals and 18 assists.

Brodziak played 13 minutes, 25 seconds on Tuesday, and it is unknown when he may have been injured.

