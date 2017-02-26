Buffa: Five things I know this week

Jun 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Brandon Moss (left) and center fielder Kolten Wong (center) and right fielder Stephen Piscotty (right) celebrate their victory. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Patrick Gorski, Custom)

Allergies truly are thieves in the night. They attack you when you sleep, and leave your congested and miserable when you woke up. I sounded like Tony Soprano on a treadmill while I was on the radio Thursday night, and woke up the following morning with bags under my eyes that would make Vince Vaughn jealous. Suffice to say, I have been beaten up by Captain Ragweed and Lieutenant Pollen, but that doesn't mean I am speechless.

Here are the five things I know this week.

No Mardi Gras For Me

I've never been a huge fan of partying, so maybe this good times holiday eludes me, but I just don't get it. Can't any day of the year be our own Mardi Gras? Does it have to be a certain day? I feel like I am being ordered to drink and be crazy. I wonder if Jean Baptiste Le Moyne de Sieur Bienville pictured Soulard when he came upon that ground way back in 1699. I don't need or have any desire to partake in this yearly ritual. I'll confess my sins at the local coffee shop.

Patrik Berglund didn't deserve a raise

With no offense to the streaking Swede, he didn't deserve a raise and five years of security. Berglund has 17 goals and is on pace for 34 points, so GM Doug Armstrong gives him five years and 19.25 million dollars. He does nothing at a remarkable level, and doesn't scream "leader to the Stanley Cup" to me. He's 28, having a good season, but I was looking forward to him not being on this team next year. Please, fire Armstrong. You can read more on this at St. Louis Game Time.

Trouble With the Wong

Kolten Wong's adventures in the outfield is a virus that won't leave the St. Louis Cardinals alone. He is experiencing shoulder discomfort from an an eventful day at Wrigley last summer in the outfield which leads me to a couple of instant thoughts: what was Wong doing in the outfield and why wasn't this addressed in the offseason? I love how players get to camp, and go oops I suddenly hurt. It's a time to stretch, and have the body remind you it is not well. Wong was told by a medical official that he wouldn't need surgery.....yet. The trouble have already found the Cards. First, Alex Reyes goes down for 15 months, and then Kevin Siegrist is on watch. Now, Wong may be on watch too. Shoulders are pesky and make for complicated injuries and recoveries. Pour a drink, Cardinals Nation. You may be in the waiting room for a bit.

Appreciating the Oscars

Every year, I have people that tell me the Oscars are bogus and don't mean much. They are wrong. These are the pinnacle of achievement for individuals in the movies. Everybody wants to be on film, and get recognized for it. The Oscars are the Championship series. The World Series or Super Bowl. This is it. The people that hate on them privately watch them or are mad because their movie didn't get picked. They run long, but who cares, because they are on once a year. Forget the laughing stock that are the Golden Globes. The SAG Awards are decent, but not the whole picture. The Academy Awards are the award actors want, so this film fan wants to digest and find out who was the best. Read more tomorrow on my personal picks and predictions.

Radio isn't for everyone

I've been on the radio for just over a year, with seven months of full time service, and I can tell you this; it's not for everyone. I've went from evenings to mornings back to evenings inside 13 months. I've butted heads with certain people, and made good friends. Like any business, the radio is ruthless and can break your heart. One day you may have a partner and a plan, and the next it may be completely different. The outside perception of the radio is people talking into microphones and then going home. It's so much more, and layered beyond that. I anchored the early mornings on 590 The Fan KFNS for six months before making a change to evenings with Matt Berger and Patrick Blair on Heavy Hitters, because it was best for me. I will tell you this much. Do a radio show that you want to do, especially if you are doing it for the love of the game. Anything else is time wasted.

That's all I have. Come back next week for more lukewarm takes on coffee, sports, and entertainment matters.fe

(© 2017 KSDK)