Cardinals begin annual trek to Jupiter

Oddly, it even feels a bit like spring today as the St. Louis Cardinals begin loading the team’s equipment truck to get set to depart for Spring Training in Jupiter, Florida.



Cardinals’ pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to camp on Monday, February 13 and will hold their first on-field work out on Tuesday, February 14. The team’s full squad will hold its first on-field work out on Friday, February 17.





(© 2017 KSDK)