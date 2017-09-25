Cardinals can't shake last season's ending

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn (LC) surrenders the ball to manager Mike Matheny (22) after Lynn failed to pitch out of the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Custom)

By Tyler Brandt, from Cardsblog.com

On Friday, Sept. 23, the St. Louis Cardinals were in control of their own destiny. They were half a game behind the other wild-card contenders and were heading into their final three regular season series. If they had won out, they would have been in a hectic, four-team wild-card race. Instead, they ended up losing two games to one of the weaker NL Central teams and losing control of the postseason.

The part of that story that should scare you is that none of it took place this season. All of that happened in 2016, when the Cardinals were chasing the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. This season, they are in an eerily similar place.

With 9 games left on the same date (Sept. 23), the Cardinals were in control of their own destiny. A 9-0 finish to end the season would have given them the division. Instead, they dropped two games to one of the weaker NL Central teams and lost control of the postseason.

Last season, the Cardinals split a four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds. This season, they lost two of three to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Now, the Cubs can sweep the Reds in the last series of the season and take the division. The four games the Cardinals play against them starting Monday will not matter in that scenario.

The Cardinals had little shot to go 9-0 the rest of the way, but two more wins against Pittsburgh would have been a good start. The Cardinals face the Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers the rest of the way.

They will be playing two teams that are still in the hunt for playoff spots, and in better positions to get them. Saying that the Cardinals blew the Pittsburgh series is an understatement. Whe they needed a win, they gave up 11 runs to the team with the third fewest runs in all of baseball.

There's still hope

It's interesting to look at, but the similar pattern to last season doesn't actually mean anything. The Cardinals are a different team, and so are the teams they are playing and chasing. The bigger point is that the team has put their fan base in a frustrating position two seasons in a row. They're fighting at the end, but they insist on shooting themselves in the foot.

Despite all of that, the Red Birds are still in the playoff race. They have a much harder road to get there than they did two days ago, but they can still get there. The Cards now sit 2.5 games behind the Colorado Rockies, with Milwaukee in between.

The Rockies get the Marlins next while the Cardinals host the Cubs. Now that Pittsburgh series seems even more important. Colorado will likely do what the Cardinals couldn't: take care of a weaker team.

After the Marlins, the Rockies host a Dodgers team that may have no reason to play its starters. It's baseball, so I won't make assumptions about who plays and how strong of a team the Dodgers will be during that series, but the worst case for the Cardinals is pretty bad. If the Cardinals win out, then they're probably in a playoff spot. But if the Rockies win at least five of their last six, then the Cardinals are done without a say in the matter.

If it's any consolation, the Cardinals did win every game after losing the second one to the Reds last season. That has no bearing on this year's outcome, but it may serve as a reminder that the Cardinals are not heading into a tailspin just because they lost two of three to the Pirates. They whiffed on their last weak opponent of the season. Now they will just have to try it the hard way.

Where does it end?

Two seasons in the same spot is a pretty clear indication of what the Cardinals are. They are a good team that isn't good enough. I would argue that they knew this last year; that's why they signed Brett Cecil and Dexter Fowler. Nevertheless, other factors have brought them right back to where they were. The strange thing is, I don't think it matters if this team makes the playoffs or not.

The Red Birds don't really match up well enough against the other National League playoff teams. Three of the four definite playoff teams have front-end starting pitching that the Cardinals don't. And the Cardinals don't have the bullpen to win games without some effort from their starters. I don't buy the "pitching wins championships" mantra, but it certainly helps.

I think the Cardinals run starts the moment this season ends for them, which I don't expect to be in November. The Cardinals have shown for two years now that they aren't quite good enough to contend for a ring. But they have a lot of pieces in place, and it's time for John Mozeliak and Mike Girsch to get creative. When the season ends, you can expect many articles devoted to different offseason strategies on this website.

Will they sell their bigger contracts and go with no payroll to plan for the 2018 free agent class? Will they sell some younger players to go for it now? How will they treat players coming off of career-best seasons? Will the Cardinals go with a full rebuild? Should they do any of that?

It would be a lot of fun to see the Cardinals in the postseason. October baseball is incredible, and it stinks to miss it. But I wouldn't be surprised if the team's front office is focused on winning other Octobers instead.

