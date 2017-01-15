Cardinals: Looking ahead to 2017 with John Mozeliak

Media had the chance to talk to Cardinals' general manager John Mozeliak for 30 minutes at the 2017 Winter Warm-Up. Mozeliak and press talked primarily about what's ahead for 2017 and what he expects out of certain players and the club as a whole.

Mozeliak opened up with the topic of the offseason so far. The burning question about the offseason is this: What does Mozeliak have in mind when it comes to "finishing up" and being done with "offseason business?" Mozeliak has high hopes for the rest of the offseason, heading into Spring Training.

"I feel like here in the middle of January we were able to do what we needed to do." Mozeliak said. "It doesn't mean our 'business' is finished, there's certainly always opportunity as you look at the baseball landscape, and I think we'll approach it that way."

Mozeliak then goes on and approaches the arbitration situation with Carlos Martinez and Michael Wacha. The Cardinals have not had an arbitration case like this in quite some time now. Mozeliak says that most of their energy and focus will be mainly be spent on the arbitration situation for the next couple of weeks. Although the Cardinals have time to settle the arbitration, there is a possibility that they could go to hearing. Mozeliak says, "We do have time, but our strategy is if we file and exchange, then we will take it to hearing."

As we take a look head into 2017, Mozeliak's hopes are straight and to the point. Mozeliak stated that he wanted to see improvement in the athleticism, base running, defense, and be less of a "station-to-station" ball club. "I would imagine to see regression in home runs" Mozeliak said. "But I hope [we] see a step forward in just over-all offense in terms of more activity on the base paths, more activity on being able to score from second."

"If something should happen, I feel that we have the ability to fill in." Clearly, depth and flexibility is no issue in the eyes of Mozeliak. From the sounds of it, he has confidence in the roster that the Cardinals have now and he is certain that the Cardinals will have success in the forthcoming season.

