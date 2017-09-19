Cardinals outfield is elite offensively despite management

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tommy Pham and left fielder Randal Grichuk and center fielder Dexter Fowler celebrate in the outfield after a win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Custom)

From an offensive standpoint, the Cardinals outfield has produced a tremendous amount of value this season. With an overall outfield Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) of 116, the Cards place fourth in the entire MLB, tied with the dynamic Yankees outfield that features AL MVP contender and historically powerful slugger Aaron Judge. Ostensibly, the Cardinals do not have an outfielder capable of matching Judge’s mammoth production, yet they find themselves occupying the same elite standing as Judge’s Yanks.

Tommy Pham

Obviously, the Cardinals elite production is due in large part to breakout star Tommy Pham. Pham is currently running a ludicrous 149 wRC+. Among qualified outfielders, that mark is good enough for fourth behind just Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton.

While Pham doesn’t carry the name value or home run totals of the superstars that rank ahead of him, he’s produced nearly as much offensive value on the strength of a sky-high OBP of .410 and elite base running.

However, Pham does lag meaningfully behind the MLB’s other elite outfielders in perhaps the most important statistic in sports: games played. Pham’s appeared in 114 games this season, while Judge and Stanton have totaled 141 and 144 respectively. Harper, meanwhile, has played even fewer games than Pham, which helps to explain why Harper’s Nationals are the only team to have a better offensive outfielder than Pham but an inferior overall outfield by wRC+.

Other Cardinals Outfielders

Of the four non-Pham Cardinals outfielders who have played meaningful roles, there are two standouts. Dexter Fowler has been meaningfully better than Randal Grichuk and Stephen Piscotty—as one would hope, given the contract he signed this offseason. Fowler has run a 115 wRC+, outpacing the marks of 92 and 98 posted by Grichuk and Piscotty respectively.

It’s worth noting that Grichuk and Piscotty’s sub-100 wRC+ indicate that they have been below-average offensive players. Given that Fowler is decidedly better than his colleagues (and the organization has committed a great deal to him financially), it makes sense that, when healthy, Fowler has been a fixture in the Cardinals lineup.

The other standout, though, has played at a level far above not just Grichuk and Piscotty, but Fowler too. Jose Martinez, a 29-year-old who had 18 career MLB plate appearances prior to this season, has emerged as an offensive supernova. Martinez does not qualify for Fangraphs leaderboards, but among all outfielders with at least 200 plate appearances, Martinez’s 140 wRC+ ranks 11th, just behind Astros star George Springer.

Martinez, offensively, has produced at a level that rivals even Pham, which does a great deal to explain how the Cardinals outfield has been so potent offensively despite Pham’s limited playing time compared to the MLB’s other elite offensive outfielders.

The outfield’s offensive production has been sensational, but what if it could have been better?

106, 106, 99, 73, 63. That’s the list of Pham, Fowler, Grichuk, Piscotty, and Martinez’s respective plate appearances against lefties this year. Here’s the list of the same players’ respective wRC+ against lefties: 152, 90, 72, 95, 252.

Firstly, Pham’s a stud, which always warrants recognition. Secondly, it’s obvious that the all-righty trio (Fowler has zero plate appearances as a lefty vs. lefties this year) of Fowler, Grichuk, and Piscotty struggles against lefties. Alas, I’ve buried the lede. Martinez has posted a 252 wRC+ against lefties this year!

Unsurprisingly, Martinez’s 252 wRC+ against lefties paces all outfielders with at least 50 plate appearances vs. lefties. Given that Martinez has been literally the best lefty-hitter in baseball, it seems fair to question why he’s dead last among Cardinals outfielders (who actually play) in plate appearances vs. lefties, especially given that the alternatives haven’t hit lefties at all.

But with such a small sample, is it really fair to criticize management for this misstep?

In each of the last five years, Martinez has seen significant plate appearances at various levels of the minor leagues. Per Baseball Reference, in four of those five years, Martinez’s OPS vs. lefties has exceeded that vs. righties.

Martinez has exhibited reverse splits with extreme consistency throughout his career, and quite naturally, this trend has continued in the MLB. Reverse splits are not common, but there are players who consistently hit better vs. opposite-handedness. The Cardinals have one of those rare players, and they’ve failed to properly utilize his skillset.

The Cardinals outfield has been nothing short of outstanding offensively. However, fans can’t help but feel disappointed knowing that once again management has failed to maximize the resources and talent available.

