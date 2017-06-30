KSDK
Cardinals to make major announcement Friday at 2 p.m.

KSDK 12:22 PM. CDT June 30, 2017

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals announce they will be holding a "major" press conference at 2 p.m. 5 On Your Side will live stream the press conference. 

