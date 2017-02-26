Cardinals' Wong still bothered by right shoulder injury

Sep 20, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong (16) reacts after not being to score a run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Custom)

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Kolten Wong is still bothered by a right shoulder injury from a tumble he took while playing left field last September at Wrigley Field.



The St. Louis Cardinals second baseman said Saturday he's been dealing with "tenderness" in the shoulder. He received a cortisone shot at the end of the season, and the right-handed thrower didn't toss a baseball until January.



"As soon as I started throwing, I could feel the pain right away," Wong said.



The shoulder still hurts when he throws. He has had an MRI but said he does "not yet" need surgery.

Wong has been on a limited throwing program since spring training began and did not play in St. Louis' Grapefruit League opener on Saturday. He did take infield before the game.



Wong has a .248 batting average over four seasons. He stole 20 bases in 2014 and was the everyday second baseman in 2015. Last season, he experimented with playing the outfield to get playing time, which led to his slip and face plant during a game against the Cubs on Sept. 23.



Wong is not expected to play any outfield this season.

