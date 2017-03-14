KSDK
Cards' lefty Schafer to have elbow surgery

KSDK Staff , KSDK 3:02 PM. CDT March 14, 2017

JUPITER, FL - A day after undergoing an MRI exam on his left elbow, the Cardinals have announced that Jordan Schafer will under go elbow surgery. 

Schafer, 30, a non-roster invitee to the Cardinals Spring Training camp, is scheduled to have surgery this coming Friday, March 17, at which time Dr. George Paletta will determine if the injury requires a ligament repair or a complete reconstruction.

