Cards' lefty Schafer to have elbow surgery

Feb 27, 2017; Fort Myers, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Schafer (19) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Custom)

JUPITER, FL - A day after undergoing an MRI exam on his left elbow, the Cardinals have announced that Jordan Schafer will under go elbow surgery.

Schafer, 30, a non-roster invitee to the Cardinals Spring Training camp, is scheduled to have surgery this coming Friday, March 17, at which time Dr. George Paletta will determine if the injury requires a ligament repair or a complete reconstruction.



