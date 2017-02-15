Carter Hutton will get the start in goal tonight

St. Louis Blues goalie Carter Hutton (40) makes a save in the third period of the game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Blues won in overtime 2-1. (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Custom)

Hutton last played Feb. 6 in Philadelphia, a 2-0 shutout victory against the Flyers that started what has now turned into tying a season-high four-game winning streak, all on the road.

"Same thing we've done all year. I've said it before, I'll say it again, we go as the team goes," Hutton said of he and Allen. "We just want to win hockey games and give them a chance to win. That's all we can do.

"We're two good goalies. We've proven that. It's not like this is our first dance. We've played a lot of big games in this league. For us, it was just a matter of sticking with it. Personally for me, I felt that coming of the bench sometimes, I wasn't great, but my starts were good. I think I've been pretty rock solid so far this year. Just keep continuing in that mindset and play hard to help the team win."

Hutton's lone other game in his career against the Red Wings was not a memorable one; he allowed three goals on four shots and was pulled in the first period of a 5-2 loss Jan. 17, 2015 as a member of the Nashville Predators.

