Cavaliers, Celtics make blockbuster trade

Cleveland and Boston, two of the NBA's top teams, have swapped two of the league's top stars. (Photo: Custom)

Two of the top NBA stars are being swapped between two of the top NBA teams. And they aren’t the only players involved.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Žižić and the 2018 Nets 1st-round pick.

It was five years ago that both Irving and Thomas were drafted in the first round by the Cavs and Celtics, with Irving being drafted first, and Thomas being drafted last. Nevertheless, both players have played a huge impact on their respective teams, with Irving teaming up with LeBron James and Kevin Love to help Cleveland win their first sports championship since 1964 in an unprecedented comeback in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Back in July, the 25-year old Irving made it clear he wanted out of Cleveland, despite making it to their third straight NBA Finals appearance. He currently has two years and $39 million left on a contract which also features a $21.3 million player option.

While the Cavs definitely have the edge on quantity in regards to this deal, the Celtics still receive a high-quality player in Irving. Last year, he averaged over 25 points, nearly six assists, and over three rebounds per game.

Thomas had a career year himself this past season, finishing third in the league with 28.9 points per game. He also averaged 5.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds.



© 2017 KSDK-TV