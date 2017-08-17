Chess legend comes out of retirement to play in STL

Garry Kasparov was the No. 1 ranked player in the world for 20 years. He came out of retirement to compete for the $150,000 prize. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Ten of the most elite chess players in the world are competing against each other this week in St. Louis for a $150,000 grand prize. However, the biggest draw has been one player in particular: Garry Kasparov.

“Gary Kasparov is probably the best chess player who has ever lived,” said Tony Rich, executive director of the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of St. Louis.

Kasparov was a world champion at age 22 and was the number-one ranked player in the world for 20 years. Now at 54-years-old, Kasparov came out of a 12-year retirement to play in the St. Louis Rapid and Blitz competition, a tournament which is part of the Grand Chess Tour.

“This is really your only chance to be able to see a world champion at any sport as close as I am to you right now, stand and play chess,” said Rich.

And fans aren’t taking the opportunity to see Kasparov for granted. Joe Palmer is a fan from Jupiter, Florida who drove 17 hours just to see him play live.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I mean it’s funny to see people you’ve admired and watched on TV and videos and see them in person.”

Five On Your Side Sports’ Josh Helmuth tried to arrange an interview with the Russian-Croatian grand master. However, interviews on game-day or a big no-no for all chess players, Kasparov being no exception.

“When you compete you burn a lot of energy, and certainly to save a lot of energy until the end of the tournament, every player is trying to avoid interviews as much as possible,” said Michael Khodarkovsky, Kasparov’s trainer and backup teammate.

But why come out of retirement now? And why in St. Louis?

Aside from being part of the Grand Chess Tour, Kasparov wants to make another effort to promote the sport and help bring in a new generation of top players.

“He’s a very unique thinker. Not only in chess but in life as well,” said Khodarkovsky.

For more information regarding the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz competition and to watch matches live, visit Grandchesstour.org.

