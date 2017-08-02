2 players join Lindenwood softball for 2018 season

Softball in a softball field in California mountains (Photo: Custom)

ST. CHARLES, MO. - Lindenwood softball has added two more players for the upcoming season. Marina Esparza and Sam Dean join Paige Callans, Megan Clark, and Ceairra Perez.

Esparza was an all-conference and all-state performer for Lincoln Way Central in Mokena, Ill.

During her senior year, Esparza pitched in nine games, striking out 62, posting an ERA of 2.19, and a 1.14 WHIP. On the offensive side, drilled eight homers in 109 plate appearances.

Marina is currently undecided on her major.

Dean was a first-team performer at Burlingame High School in San Mateo, Calif., batting a career .420.

Dean has been at College of San Mateo, notching NFC All-American honors. She hit .468 as a freshman at San Mateo, with a 0.91 ERA and 12-1 record on the mound. As a sophomore, she hit .384 and recorded a 1.79 ERA.

Dean is studying psychology.

Under first year head coach Liz Kelly, Lindenwood went 21-26 on the season.

