Underwood adds to Illini basketball staff

Mar 17, 2017-Brad Underwood while coaching at Oklahoma State. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. - Despite what Dwight Schrute may say, Illini head basketball coach Brad Underwood has announced Geoff Alexander has been hired as Assistant to the Head Coach.

Alexander has been involved with coaching for 17 years, and comes to the Fighting Illini after assisting at Evansville the last five seasons. During his tenure under head coach Marty Simmons, Evansville tallied three 20-plus win seasons. One of those seasons included 2016, a 25-win run that tied the Evansville record for most wins in its entire Division I history, along with an appearance in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title game. The 2015 Evansville squad wasn't too far behind, winning 24 games.

Prior to Evansville, Alexander served as an assistant at Eastern Illinois during the 2011-12 season. Alexander went to Eastern after five years as an assistant and recruiting coordinator at Idaho State.

Alexander served as an assistant to Underwood at Daytona State from 2003-2006. During his time at Daytona, the Falcons amassed a 70-24 record, including a 25-5 record in 2006, along with three consecutive Mid-Florida Conference Championships. His junior college coaching tenure began as an assistant at Jacksonville College in Texas during the 2001-03 season.

Alexander began coaching as a two-year graduate assistant at Western Illinois, his alma mater, from 200-02. He competed for Western Illinois from 1998-2000, while Underwood was a WIU assistant, after playing for two seasons at Southeastern [Iowa] Community College.

Underwood is excited to have Alexander on staff and is ready to have Alexander help make connections across the state and use what he learned while at Evansville.

Alexander played his prep career at Lincoln High School under his father, Neil, the winningest coach in Lincoln High history. Alexander still ranks in the program's top-10 for career rebounds, points, and assists.

Alexander earned a bachelor's degree from WIU in 2000 and a master's, also from WIU, in 2002.

© 2017 KSDK-TV