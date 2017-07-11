Illinois baseball players named to Northwoods all-star team

Baseball equipment, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. - Illinois sophomores Doran Turchin and Cole Bellair will be representing Illini baseball on the Northwoods League South Division All-Star team. The game is set for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday, July 18 at Athletic Park in Wausau, Wisconsin.

In 31 games with the Madison Mallards, Turchin is fourth in the league with home runs (8) and third in RBIs (34). He is batting .327, with a .480 on-base percentage, reaching in 29 straight games.

Bellair holds a 3-2 record and an 3.54 ERA in six starts for the Rockford Rivets. He has thrown 40.2 innings, a team high, striking out 39 and walking nine.

All-Star players were chosen in a vote by the field staff and media contacts of all 20 teams in the League.

