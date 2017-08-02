Lindenwood lady golfers continue academic success

ST. CHARLES, MO. - The Lindenwood women's golf team finished fourth place for the Women's Golf Caoches Association All-Scholar Team GPA Award, ranking the team among the nation's top women's golf teams academically.

With a team GPA of 3.853, Lindenwood boasted the highest mark in Division II.

The Lions notched a second place finish at the MIAA Championship Tournament, qualifying for the NCAA Regional Tournament for the fourth straight year. In their 12 tournament throughout the season, the Lions finished in the top five six times, with 11 top ten finishes.

