Lindenwood lady golfers excel off the green

Seven members of Lindenwood's women's golf team were announced as All-American Scholars by the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA). Lady Lions golfers Maggie Bryant, Josefina Haupt, Noelle Johnston, Dakota Limkemann, Natalie Long, Yolanda Rotzinger, and Kayliegh Stevens Perez earned the distinction.

952 women's college golfers across the country earned the award. The criteria for being selected for the prestigious award are among the most stringent in all of college athletics, including a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50.

In the 2016-2017 season, Lindenwood reached the NCAA Regionals for the fourth straight year, also placing second at the MIAA Championships. In total, the Lady Lions notched seven top-five finishes and four tournament wins.

