Lindenwood women's hockey dominates CHA Academic Awards

A conference-leading 23 Lindenwood women's hockey players were named to the CHA All-Academic Conference Team. Additionally, a conference record seven Lady Lions were selected as co-Student Athletes of the Year.

Corbin Welsh, a two-time winner, along with Emma Hare, Jordyn Pimm, Erin Near, Katie Nokelby, Kirsten Martin, and Morgan Skinner were all named co-Student Athletes of the Year.

To be selected to the CHA All-Academic Team, a student-athlete must post a GPA of 3.0 or better during competition. Along with Hare, Pimm, Near, Nokelby, Martin, Skinner, and Welsh, Carrie Atkinson, Sarah Bobrowski, Kaitlyn Davidson, Jolene deBruyn, Holly Dietzler, Courtney Ganske, Britannia Gillanders, Taylor Girard, Xylia Lang, Ally Larson, Tirra Lemoine, Lillian Marchant, Sarah McGall, Shannon Morris-Reade, Tae Otte, and Cierra Paisley were named to the All-Academic Team.

Over the four years Lindenwood has been part of the CHA, 81 Lindenwood players have been named to the All-Academic Team, and 20 have been selected as co-Athletes of the Year.

