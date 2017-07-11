Lindenwood's Smith named Academic All-American

Kendra Smith, Lindenwood track & field standout, has been named second-team Academic All-American.

Prior to capping off a successful college career with her fourth All-American award, Smith placed fifth in the women's triple jump at the NCAA Outdoor Nationals. She set a career-high at 12.64 m, and she stayed in fifth through three rounds of jumps.

Smith is one of Lindenwood's most successful athletes since moving to NCAA competition. She finished sixth in the 2015 outdoor national meet, fourth in the 2016 indoor nationals, and sixth in the 2017 indoor nationals. She also was a four-time all-MIAA honoree, including runner-up finishes at the indoor and outdoor meets this year.

Smith is the sixth Lindenwood athlete selected as an Academic All-American this year, the most in a single year. Since Lindenwood began participating in the program in 2008-09, Lindenwood has had 23 athletes selected as Academic All-Americans.

