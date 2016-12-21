Belleville East's Malcolm Hill leads all scorers as Illini top Tigers

Dec 21, 2016; St. Louis; Illinois Fighting Illini center Maverick Morgan (22) and guard Malcolm Hill (21) hoist the trophy after the game against the Missouri Tigers at Scottrade Center. Illinois won 75-66. Photo: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Denny Medley, Custom)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Malcolm Hill scored 21 points and Maverick Morgan had a double-double to lead Illinois to a 75-66 win over Missouri on Wednesday.

Morgan hit 7 of 8 free throws and finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 12.

The Illini (10-3) have won six in a row including the last four in the border series.

Kevin Puryear led Missouri (5-6) with 17 points. Terrence Phillips had 14 points and Jordan Geist added 12.

Illinois jumped out to a 15-5 lead and never trailed, holding off a pair of second-half rallies that saw Missouri pull within four points.

Michael Finke hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 67-59 after the Tigers made it 63-59 just 79 seconds earlier.

Illinois hit 10 of its first 15 shots to take control early as Missouri missed 10 of its first 12.

Illinois has won 24 of 36 games since the series was moved to St. Louis.

