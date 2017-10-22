Mizzou-KU game raises $1.75M for hurricane relief

Feb 27, 2016; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers mascot Truman the Tiger dances on the court during a time out in the Tigers' game against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Custom)

KANSAS CITY, MO. - In the sold-out Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, former conference rivals Mizzou and Kansas came together Sunday to raise money for hurricane relief.

In the first matchup between the Tigers and Jayhawks since an overtime classic in February of 2012, Kansas came away with a 6-point win, while the real winners were the hurricane relief funds for which the game raised $1.75 million: Houston Harvey Relief Fund, Rebuild Texas Fund, Florida Disaster Fund, Juntos y Unidos Por Puerto Rico and the Fund for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The game — which was available for $40 on pay-per-view with all proceeds going to hurricane relief — was a back-and-forth affair for about 30 minutes before the Jayhawks pulled away in the final 10 minutes for a 93-87 win.

The Tigers led at the half, 44-40, but Kansas jumped out to a lead double-digit lead using a 24-7 run in the second half. Kansas' lead ballooned to 17, 83-66, but the Tigers closed out the game with a 21-10 run.

The Tigers were led by top recruit Michael Porter Jr., who scored 21 points in 23 minutes on 6-20 shooting from the field and 7-8 from the free throw line. Senior Jordan Barnett from St. Louis led the Tigers from behind the arc. He hit 5-of-7 threes, and the Tigers hit 14-of-32 threes as a team.

Kansas had four scorers in double-digits, led by Devonte' Graham who had 25 points and 10 rebounds. Seven-foot sophomore Udoka Azubuike had 16 points and grabbed four rebounds.

This was just an exhibition game, and the Tigers will begin their official schedule with another Big 12 foe when Iowa State visits Mizzou Arena on Nov. 10.

