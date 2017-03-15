Cuonzo Martin resigns as Cal basketball coach, strong candidate for Mizzou job

Dec 3, 2016; Berkeley, CA, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Cuonzo Martin reacts in the game against the Alcorn State Braves in the first period at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John Hefti, Custom)

California basketball coach Cuonzo Martin has resigned, the school announced Wednesday.

Martin, a native of East St. Louis, Ill., is considering an offer from Missouri to replace Kim Anderson, according to a report by ESPN. Martin has also been mentioned as a candidate at Illinois, which fired John Groce on Saturday.

“Cuonzo Martin informed me this morning that he is resigning to accept a position at another school. We put forth our best effort to retain him, but he told me it wasn’t about Cal, rather a strong desire to move closer to home,” Cal athletic director Mike Williams said in a statement. “We appreciate all that Cuonzo has done with our men’s basketball program over the past three seasons, creating excitement inside Haas Pavilion, guiding our team to a pair of postseason appearances and improving the academic performance of our student-athletes.”

Martin's resignation comes one day after the Golden Bears were eliminated from the NIT by Cal State Bakersfield. The coach compiled a 62-39 record with one NCAA tournament appearance in three seasons at the school.

He previously was the coach at Tennessee and Missouri State for three season each. His overall record is 186-121 with two NCAA tournament and four NIT appearances.

Williams said California is now focused on a national search to find its next coach.

"The success of the program is of the highest importance to me, our department and our entire Cal Athletics community," Williams said. "It’s important that we continue on our upward trajectory and hire someone again who understands what it takes to recruit and succeed at a top academic institution. We wish Cuonzo and his family the best and thank him for what he’s contributed to Cal basketball and the Cal community.”

