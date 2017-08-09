Jontay Porter reclassifies, will play for Mizzou in 2017

Feb 27, 2016; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers mascot Truman the Tiger dances on the court during a time out in the Tigers' game against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Custom)

Jontay Porter, the 6-foot-11 younger brother of top recruit Michael Porter Jr., has reclassified to the class of 2017 and will join the Mizzou Tigers in the fall.

The younger Porter made the announcement with a simple tweet:

Class of '17 here I come 😎 pic.twitter.com/qKGARgEcBi — Jontay Porter (@JontayPorter) August 10, 2017

The announcement made one of the worst-kept secrets in recruiting official and gave Mizzou's 2017 recruiting class another boost. Jontay Porter — who was ranked as ESPN's no. 11 recruit for the 2018 season — will join a recruiting class that was already ranked eighth by 247sports.com.

The Porter brothers will play alongside fellow freshmen Jeremiah Tilmon, Blake Harris and C.J. Roberts, who are all four-star recruits according to ESPN.

The Tigers were 8-24 under Kim Anderson last year. He was replaced by East St. Louis native Cuonzo Martin in March.

