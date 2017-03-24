Michael Porter Jr. commits to Mizzou

Michael Porter Jr. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

The nation's top basketball recruit has announced he will be playing for Mizzou this fall.

Michael Porter Jr. made the announcement he'll soon be a Tiger Friday afternoon on Twitter by posting a photo of him in a Mizzou jersey with the words "I'M COMING HOME".

"After a lot of thought, prayer, and talking with my family, I'm excited to announce that next year I will be attending the University of Missouri!" he tweeted.

The number one player in America grew up in Columbia, and his two sisters play for the Mizzou women's team.

Thursday, it was announced Michael Porter Sr. has been hired as the team's assistant coach. He'll work with the new head coach, Cuonzo Martin.

Porter Jr. was previously committed to the University of Washington Huskies, but earlier this week was released from his National Letter of Intent.

"I'm looking forward to the year ahead with Coach Cuonzo and my new teammates... Together we hope to restore the atmosphere at Mizzou Arena," he said.

