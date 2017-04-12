Michael Porter Jr officially signs with Missouri

Mar 26, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; McDonalds High School All-American forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) poses for a photo during the 2017 McDonalds All American Game Portrait Day at Chicago Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

COLUMBIA, MO. (AP) - The nation's No. 1 recruit made his college choice official Wednesday when swingman Michael Porter Jr. signed a letter of intent to play for new coach Cuonzo Martin at Missouri.

The 6-foot-10 Porter initially chose Washington last year when his father, Michael Porter Sr., worked as an assistant for Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar. But when Romar was fired, Porter's father was hired to be an assistant for Martin at Missouri, and the talented forward soon made a verbal commitment.

It became binding Wednesday, the first day prospects could sign letters of intent.

Porter grew up in Columbia and starred for Father Tolton Catholic until last year, when he played for Nathan Hale High School in Seattle. He averaged 36.2 points and 13.6 rebounds as a senior.

© 2017 Associated Press